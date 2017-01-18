(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD awards Secretary Fanning DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service [Image 2 of 5]

    SD awards Secretary Fanning DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Ash Carter awards Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Publc Service during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2017. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:44
    Photo ID: 3105110
    VIRIN: 170118-D-GO396-021
    Resolution: 4112x2721
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD awards Secretary Fanning DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDef
    AshCarter

