SD awards Secretary Fanning DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter awards Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Publc Service during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2017. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

