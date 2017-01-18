Secretary of Defense Ash Carter awards Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Publc Service during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2017. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 11:44
|Photo ID:
|3105105
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-GO396-029
|Resolution:
|3895x2889
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD awards Secretary Fanning DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
