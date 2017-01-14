58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Field Band, stand in formation prior to the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade rehearsal, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

