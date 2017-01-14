(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal [Image 1 of 6]

    58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Marble 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Field Band, stand in formation prior to the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade rehearsal, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017
    Photo ID: 3104815
    VIRIN: 170115-D-AP678-006
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 376.99 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Ashley Marble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

