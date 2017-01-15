Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade

U.S. Army Spc. Victor Perez Vargas, assigned to 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera), sets his camera settings in preparation for the Department of Defense 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

