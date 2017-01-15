U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Ellis Kelsey (left) and Col. Anthony Nesbitt (right), members of the 1st Medical Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, joke with a construction worker after the Department of Defense 58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal along Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:20
|Photo ID:
|3104583
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-IR342-0199
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
