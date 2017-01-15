Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Ellis Kelsey (left) and Col. Anthony Nesbitt (right), members of the 1st Medical Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, joke with a construction worker after the Department of Defense 58th Presidential Inauguration Rehearsal along Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

