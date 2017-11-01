MLK Celebration

The 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration Jan. 11 at Club Stewart. Maj. Barry B. Farmer (center), the executive officer of 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was the guest speaker and was presented a gift plaque from the brigade commander, Col. Jered Helwig, and the brigade command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Shontina Edwards. The theme of the ceremony was “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!” Martin Luther King’s Jr.’s dream speech encompassed several aspects of freedom and equality. His words, life and sacrifice inspired Farmer, who said he grew up in a crime-filled area of the District of Columbia, to become a man judged by the content of his character rather than anything else. Now, a part of the small percentage of America’s military forces, he recognizes the common denominator between himself and those standing to his left and right, and he encourages everyone to unite as one to reach our common goal as Americans: to live and serve freely under one flag. “Remember to celebrate that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream to build a strong and united nation,” Farmer said. “To continue that dream, every day has to be a day on, not a day off.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer)

