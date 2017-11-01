(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MLK Celebration

    MLK Celebration

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration Jan. 11 at Club Stewart. Maj. Barry B. Farmer (center), the executive officer of 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, was the guest speaker and was presented a gift plaque from the brigade commander, Col. Jered Helwig, and the brigade command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Shontina Edwards. The theme of the ceremony was “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!” Martin Luther King’s Jr.’s dream speech encompassed several aspects of freedom and equality. His words, life and sacrifice inspired Farmer, who said he grew up in a crime-filled area of the District of Columbia, to become a man judged by the content of his character rather than anything else. Now, a part of the small percentage of America’s military forces, he recognizes the common denominator between himself and those standing to his left and right, and he encourages everyone to unite as one to reach our common goal as Americans: to live and serve freely under one flag. “Remember to celebrate that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream to build a strong and united nation,” Farmer said. “To continue that dream, every day has to be a day on, not a day off.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3104582
    VIRIN: 170111-A-GA727-047
    Resolution: 4811x3207
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Celebration, by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    birthday
    Farmer
    Edwards
    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    celebration
    3rd Sustainment Brigade
    87th CSSB
    87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Day on not day off
    3IDSB
    Smoyer
    Helwig
    MLK 2017

