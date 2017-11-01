(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    A 744th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission system technician prepares land mobile radios for pick up on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. The 744th CS plays an important role in ensuring communication is running smoothly. Airmen participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration will be using approximately 200 LMRs provided by the 744th CS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:06
    Photo ID: 3104472
    VIRIN: 170111-F-AG923-0014
    Resolution: 4148x2765
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

