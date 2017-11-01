A 744th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission system technician prepares land mobile radios for pick up on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. The 744th CS plays an important role in ensuring communication is running smoothly. Airmen participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration will be using approximately 200 LMRs provided by the 744th CS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:06
|Photo ID:
|3104472
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-AG923-0014
|Resolution:
|4148x2765
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT