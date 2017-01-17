Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, shakes hands with Dexter Fowler, a member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. Fowler was in town with his former Cub teammates to meet President Obama, and the now-St. Louis Cardinal took time to visit with service members at the Pentagon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 07:44 Photo ID: 3104464 VIRIN: 170117-M-EL431-0007 Resolution: 2947x1965 Size: 2.93 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.