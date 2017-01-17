Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, shakes hands with Dexter Fowler, a member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. Fowler was in town with his former Cub teammates to meet President Obama, and the now-St. Louis Cardinal took time to visit with service members at the Pentagon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
