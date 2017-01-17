(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon [Image 2 of 2]

    Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Dexter Fowler, center fielder for the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, left, shows a photo of his championship ring to Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, center, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Glenn M. Walters at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. Fowler was in town with his former Cub teammates to meet President Obama, and the now-St. Louis Cardinal took time to visit with service members at the Pentagon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

