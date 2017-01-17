Dexter Fowler Visits the Pentagon

Dexter Fowler, center fielder for the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, left, shows a photo of his championship ring to Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, center, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Glenn M. Walters at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. Fowler was in town with his former Cub teammates to meet President Obama, and the now-St. Louis Cardinal took time to visit with service members at the Pentagon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

