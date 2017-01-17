(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs [Image 3 of 27]

    U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Spc. Jose Armendariz assigned to the Public Health Activity Italy, explains how to perform a medical examinations on a stuffed animal dog to Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice and Questura di Padova and U.S. Air Force at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Jan. 17, 2017. Military Working Dog teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. The 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, joint training with Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice and Questura di Padova and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 07:33
    Photo ID: 3104422
    VIRIN: 170117-A-JM436-368
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs [Image 1 of 27], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    TSC
    Aviano
    U.S. Air Force.
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Army
    Vicenza
    31st Security Forces Squadron
    U.S. paratroopers
    Paolo Bovo
    Photolab Vicenza
    TSC Italy
    U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs
    Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice
    Questura di Padova

