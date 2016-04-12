386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen monitor an EC-130H Compass Call as it starts its engines on Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call is engaged in operations jamming Da’esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|12.04.2016
|01.18.2017 05:58
|3104233
|161205-F-CA297-018
|3712x5568
|3.09 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
