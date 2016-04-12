EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen monitor an EC-130H Compass Call as it starts its engines on Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call is engaged in operations jamming Da’esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

