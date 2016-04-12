(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 3 of 5]

    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen monitor an EC-130H Compass Call as it starts its engines on Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call is engaged in operations jamming Da’esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 05:58
    Photo ID: 3104228
    VIRIN: 161205-F-CA297-019
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    43rd EECS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT