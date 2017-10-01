One Marine was pronounced deceased by medical authorities at Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms, California, and another Marine is in critical condition following a live-fire training mishap in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, January 13, 2017. (Illustration by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 04:04
|Photo ID:
|3104025
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-QH615-016
|Resolution:
|4345x2444
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deceased Marine identified in training mishap aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, by Sgt Allison Beiswanger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
