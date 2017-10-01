(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deceased Marine identified in training mishap aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Allison Beiswanger 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    One Marine was pronounced deceased by medical authorities at Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms, California, and another Marine is in critical condition following a live-fire training mishap in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, January 13, 2017. (Illustration by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deceased Marine identified in training mishap aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, by Sgt Allison Beiswanger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

