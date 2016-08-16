(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC 75th Anniversary Ball Tickets

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    This marketing poster was created to promote ticket sales for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary Ball. The goal for this marketing piece was to stay with the branding guidelines set for the 75th Anniversary as well as look like a ticket to remind the public to purchase their ticket, while giving all the important information about the event and all of the online sources. (Design and Layout by Amber K. Whittington)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC 75th Anniversary Ball Tickets, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    tickets
    marketing
    75th Anniversary
    DLIFLC

