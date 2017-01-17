Allision Investigation

Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Vicksburg is investigating an allision on the Lower Mississippi River which caused damage to Ergon Biofuels' dock and the uninspected towing vessel General, January 17, 2017. Less than 6 gallons of hydraulic oil was discharged and quickly cleaned up. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River.

