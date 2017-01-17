(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allision Investigation [Image 2 of 2]

    Allision Investigation

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Vicksburg is investigating an allision on the Lower Mississippi River which caused damage to Ergon Biofuels' dock and the uninspected towing vessel General, January 17, 2017. Less than 6 gallons of hydraulic oil was discharged and quickly cleaned up. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3102472
    VIRIN: 170117-G-QU455-001
    Resolution: 864x1152
    Size: 140.01 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allision Investigation [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard
    Preston
    Sector Lower Mississippi River

