The story of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Canter’s first Command Sergeant Major, appeared in DLIFLC’s 75th Anniversary Special Edition Globe magazine. (Photo, layout and design by Amber K. Whittington)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 17:23
|Photo ID:
|3102279
|VIRIN:
|160824-A-LA916-001
|Resolution:
|5100x3300
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Sergeant Major "Unleashed", by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT