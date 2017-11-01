(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFDW welcomes SecAF Farewell Guests [Image 4 of 25]

    AFDW welcomes SecAF Farewell Guests

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz 

    Air Force District of Washington

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Airmen stand in formation at Joint Base Andrews, Md., during a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, Jan.11, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 16:51
    Photo ID: 3102248
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DT527-397
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW welcomes SecAF Farewell Guests [Image 1 of 25], by SMSgt Adrian Cadiz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SecAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James
    Darryl Burke

