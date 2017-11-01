A U.S. Air Force color guard present arms during the playing of the national anthem at Joint Base Andrews, Md., during a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, Jan.11, 2017.
This work, AFDW welcomes SecAF Farewell Guests [Image 1 of 25], by SMSgt Adrian Cadiz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
