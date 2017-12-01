(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Laidacker 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, confirm hand signals behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during cold-load air assault training on Fort Stewart, Ga., January 12, 2017. Cold-load training prepares Soldiers for upcoming air assault operations which will be a part of the battalion-level training exercise, China Focus. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joshua Laidacker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Joshua Laidacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    cold load
    air assaul

