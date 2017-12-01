Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, confirm hand signals behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during cold-load air assault training on Fort Stewart, Ga., January 12, 2017. Cold-load training prepares Soldiers for upcoming air assault operations which will be a part of the battalion-level training exercise, China Focus. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joshua Laidacker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:06
|Photo ID:
|3102020
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-ZG315-018
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Joshua Laidacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
