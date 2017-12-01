3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, confirm hand signals behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during cold-load air assault training on Fort Stewart, Ga., January 12, 2017. Cold-load training prepares Soldiers for upcoming air assault operations which will be a part of the battalion-level training exercise, China Focus. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joshua Laidacker/Released)

Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US