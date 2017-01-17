(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frocking ceremony

    Frocking ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hassay 

    U.S. Navy Band

    170117-N-HG258-005 WASHINGTON (January 17, 2017) Musician 1st Class Manuel Pelayo, center, is pinned by Musician 1st Class David Smith, left, and Senior Chief Musician Leon Alexander, right, during a frocking ceremony in the Sail Loft on the Historic Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frocking ceremony, by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

