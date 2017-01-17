170117-N-HG258-005 WASHINGTON (January 17, 2017) Musician 1st Class Manuel Pelayo, center, is pinned by Musician 1st Class David Smith, left, and Senior Chief Musician Leon Alexander, right, during a frocking ceremony in the Sail Loft on the Historic Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:36
|Photo ID:
|3101555
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-HG258-005
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|473.61 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Frocking ceremony, by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
