    Echo Co. - Land Navigation [Image 2 of 6]

    Echo Co. - Land Navigation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kailey Maraglia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, trek toward their next mark during the Land Navigation Course at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 4. Prior to starting the event, recruits received classes on land navigation techniques and how to properly use a map and compass while in the field. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:34
    Photo ID: 3101430
    VIRIN: 170104-M-CF555-034
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Co. - Land Navigation [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Drill
    San Diego
    USMC
    Motivation
    Boot Camp
    Dress Blues
    MCRD
    Graduation
    Recruits
    Marines
    parade
    Motivate
    Semper Fi
    MCRD San Diego
    MCRDSD
    we make marines

