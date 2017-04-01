Echo Co. - Land Navigation

Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, trek toward their next mark during the Land Navigation Course at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 4. Prior to starting the event, recruits received classes on land navigation techniques and how to properly use a map and compass while in the field. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10.

