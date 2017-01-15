(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2]

    Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Air Force Band marches during Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compnents, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Seara Marcsis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2], by PFC Seara Marcsis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Washington
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

