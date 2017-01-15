The U.S. Air Force Band marches during Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard compnents, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Seara Marcsis)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3101236
|VIRIN:
|170100-D-XN974-0000
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Units Rehearse for 2017 Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2], by PFC Seara Marcsis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT