WASHINGTON (Sept. 28, 2016) German Air Force Band members look on as the Air Force Strings put on a short performance including the theme song for "Game of Thrones" during their visit Sept. 28 to the U.S. Air Force Band hangar on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Hurd/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3101037 VIRIN: 160928-N-EC031-011 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 2.59 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Language of music brings nations' bands together [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.