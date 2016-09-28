WASHINGTON (Sept. 28, 2016) The German Air Force Band watches as the United States Air Force Concert Band practices for their upcoming shows, Sept. 28 at the USAF Band hangar on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The German AF Band toured the hangar and were greeted by short performances from the Singing Sergeants, the Air Force Strings, Max Impact and the Concert Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Hurd/Released)
Language of music brings nations' bands together
