    ILE groupthink

    ILE groupthink

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jerry Harlan 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Students of Noncomissioned officer academy Intermediate Leadership Experience class 17-2 participate a small group discussion Jan. 13, 2017 at the Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jerry D. Harlan)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 10:21
    Photo ID: 3100970
    VIRIN: 170113-Z-MK871-001
    Resolution: 3606x2400
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ILE groupthink, by MSgt Jerry Harlan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force EPME center implements Intermediate Learning Experience

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    ILE
    TEC
    NCOA
    17-2
    Training and Education Center
    Noncomissioned officer academy
    Intermediate Leadership Experience

