Students of Noncomissioned officer academy Intermediate Leadership Experience class 17-2 participate a small group discussion Jan. 13, 2017 at the Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jerry D. Harlan)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 10:21
|Photo ID:
|3100970
|VIRIN:
|170113-Z-MK871-001
|Resolution:
|3606x2400
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
This work, ILE groupthink, by MSgt Jerry Harlan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
