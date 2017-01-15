(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal [Image 4 of 6]

    Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members with the U.S. Marine Corps Band play the clarinet during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremony, at Washington D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    Donald J. Trump

