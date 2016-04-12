Airman 1st Class Jaime Gurrola, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, applies grease to the axle of an EC-130H Compass Call Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. This was part of preventive maintenance procedures to prepare the EC-130 for its return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 10:05
|Photo ID:
|3100962
|VIRIN:
|161205-F-CA297-150
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
