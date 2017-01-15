The stand-in for President Elect Donald J. Trump swears in during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremony, at Washington D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

