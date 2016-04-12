EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

Airman 1st Class Jaime Gurrola, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, applies grease to the axle of an EC-130H Compass Call Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. This was part of preventive maintenance procedures to prepare the EC-130 for its return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

