    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 8 of 8]

    EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airman 1st Class Jaime Gurrola, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, applies grease to the axle of an EC-130H Compass Call Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. This was part of preventive maintenance procedures to prepare the EC-130 for its return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 10:05
    Photo ID: 3100932
    VIRIN: 161205-F-CA297-143
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H COMPASS CALL OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE MEDIA DAY [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    43rd EECS

