Lt. Gen. Emham visits Besmaya

Spanish trainers and Iraqi Border Guard Police discuss current training operations during a visit at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 11, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

