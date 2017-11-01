Lt. Gen. Emham visits Besmaya

Spanish Brig. Gen. Angel Castilla, left, Task Force Besmaya commander, discusses current training events with Iraqi Lt. Gen. Hamid Abdaclam Emhamed, Border Guard Police commander, at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 11, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

