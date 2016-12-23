(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA

    KENYA, KENYA, KENYA

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Chaplain (CPT) Donald A. Mooney, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Religious Affairs, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Pendantonga, Chaplain’s Assistant, CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs, pump up a soccer ball to distribute at the Anidan Children’s House in Lamu, Kenya Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Navy Seabees and CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs personnel are assigned to Kenya to assist with repairs and construction efforts at the Anidan Children’s Home. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA

