U.S. Army Chaplain (CPT) Donald A. Mooney, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Religious Affairs, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Pendantonga, Chaplain’s Assistant, CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs, pump up a soccer ball to distribute at the Anidan Children’s House in Lamu, Kenya Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Navy Seabees and CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs personnel are assigned to Kenya to assist with repairs and construction efforts at the Anidan Children’s Home. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3100759
|VIRIN:
|161223-Z-BT533-0002
|Resolution:
|3949x3456
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|KENYA, KENYA, KE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
