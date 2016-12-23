U.S. Army Chaplain (CPT) Donald A. Mooney, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Religious Affairs, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Pendantonga, Chaplain’s Assistant, CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs, pump up a soccer ball to distribute at the Anidan Children’s House in Lamu, Kenya Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Navy Seabees and CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs personnel are assigned to Kenya to assist with repairs and construction efforts at the Anidan Children’s Home. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:48 Photo ID: 3100759 VIRIN: 161223-Z-BT533-0002 Resolution: 3949x3456 Size: 3.53 MB Location: KENYA, KENYA, KE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.