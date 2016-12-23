(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA [Image 2 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA

    KENYA, KENYA, KENYA

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    While children look on, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA)Religious Affairs personnel assist U.S. Navy Seabees with flattening the ground prior to construction efforts at the Anidan Children’s House in Lamu, Kenya Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Navy Seabees and CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs personnel are assigned to Kenya to help with repairs to the Anidan Children’s Home. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:48
    Photo ID: 3100757
    VIRIN: 161223-Z-BT533-0001
    Resolution: 4128x2899
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: KENYA, KENYA, KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    Kenya
    CJTF-HOA
    Sea Bees
    Religious Affairs
    Childern

