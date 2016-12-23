While children look on, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA)Religious Affairs personnel assist U.S. Navy Seabees with flattening the ground prior to construction efforts at the Anidan Children’s House in Lamu, Kenya Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Navy Seabees and CJTF-HOA Religious Affairs personnel are assigned to Kenya to help with repairs to the Anidan Children’s Home. (Courtesy Photo)

