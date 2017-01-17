170117-N-AC117-068

Vice Adm. Hiroyuki Kasui, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, salutes side boys as he departs the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

