170117-N-AC117-045

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2017) Vice Adm. Hiroyuki Kasui, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, right, poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Charles F. Williams, commander, Task Force 70, aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prior to embarking on a tour of the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

