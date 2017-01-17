Vice Adm. Hiroyuki Kasui, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, right, poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Charles F. Williams, commander, Task Force 70, aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prior to embarking on a tour of the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)
|01.17.2017
|01.17.2017 05:18
|3100714
|170117-N-AC117-043
|3660x2439
|714.44 KB
|JP
|0
|0
|0
