    170117-N-AC117-040 [Image 4 of 4]

    170117-N-AC117-040

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Vice Adm. Hiroyuki Kasui, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, salutes side boys as he arrives for a ship tour aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:18
    Photo ID: 3100711
    VIRIN: 170117-N-AC117-040
    Resolution: 3653x2435
    Size: 565.93 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170117-N-AC117-040 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Hiroyuki Kasui

