Vice Adm. Hiroyuki Kasui, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, salutes side boys as he arrives for a ship tour aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 05:18
|Photo ID:
|3100711
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-AC117-040
|Resolution:
|3653x2435
|Size:
|565.93 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170117-N-AC117-040 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
