Peshmerga soldiers practice urban room clearing during training at Bneslawa, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. The training was conducted as part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s building partner capacity mission CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 01:59
|Photo ID:
|3100666
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-DA653-069
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF Urban Combat Training [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
