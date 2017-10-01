(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ISF Urban Combat Training [Image 3 of 5]

    ISF Urban Combat Training

    IRAQ

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Peshmerga soldier practices urban room clearing during training at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. The training was conducted as part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s building partner capacity mission CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 02:01
    Photo ID: 3100655
    VIRIN: 170110-A-DA653-058
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Urban Combat Training [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ISF Urban Combat Training
    ISF Urban Combat Training
    ISF Urban Combat Training
    ISF Urban Combat Training
    ISF Urban Combat Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    British
    Urban
    peshmerga
    Room Clearing
    Iraq
    Army
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Ian Ryan
    Bneslawa
    CJTFLCC-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT