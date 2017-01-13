Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament

Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps participate in a combatives tournament at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2017. The tournament was held to build confidence in combative techniques and increased unit comradery through competitive sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

