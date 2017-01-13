(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 8 of 31]

    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps participate in a combatives tournament at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2017. The tournament was held to build confidence in combative techniques and increased unit comradery through competitive sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 01:13
    Photo ID: 3100557
    VIRIN: 170113-F-QX786-0757
    Resolution: 4460x3101
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 1 of 31], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament
    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    fight
    Djibouti
    Africa
    self-defense
    "MMA
    combatives
    Horn of Africa
    MACP
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Air Force
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    Modern Army Combative Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT