Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps participate in a combatives tournament at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2017. The tournament was held to build confidence in combative techniques and increased unit comradery through competitive sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 01:13
|Photo ID:
|3100542
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-QX786-0384
|Resolution:
|3634x2673
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 1 of 31], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
