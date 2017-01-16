U.S. Army Soldiers, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, hold a meeting during the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 13, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jason A. Young / Released)

