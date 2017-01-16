(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aviation Training Center Mobile.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

