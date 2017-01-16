Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. - U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aviation Training Center Mobile.
