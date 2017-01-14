(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In the box [Image 1 of 9]

    In the box

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tracy McKithern 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, participate in a training exercise “in the box”, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 14, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 16:27
    Photo ID: 3100338
    VIRIN: 170114-A-LC197-004
    Resolution: 4242x2828
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the box [Image 1 of 9], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    In the box
    Good morning
    Lunch plans
    Waiting
    Rolling
    Let's do this
    Let's do this
    Tucked in
    It will be ok buddy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Irwin
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA
    NTCAK2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT