U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, participate in a training exercise “in the box”, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 14, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

